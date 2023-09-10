SRK thanks Chattogram fans on X for their craze over 'Jawan'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has thanked the SRK Universe Fan Club in Chattogram for their enthusiasm over the release of "Jawan."

On X, formally known as Twitter, the SRK Universe Fan Club in Chattogram shared the news that they reserved an entire screening just for Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie.

In response to their gesture SRK retweeted their post on X and said, "Thank u Chattogram!!!"

Thank u Chattogram!!! https://t.co/ICiyyGOvBx— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 9, 2023

The much-anticipated Bollywood film "Jawan" starring Shah Rukh Khan, made its debut in Bangladesh on 7 September marking a historic moment as it became the first Hindi film to simultaneously release in the country alongside its global debut.

In Bangladesh 'Jawan' is being shown in 237 screenings across 48 cinema halls, including all the single-screen theatres across the country.

Shah Rukh Khan plays a former soldier in the movie and operates a team of six women as they pull off different heists around the country.

The film was directed by filmmaker Atlee Kumar and it stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover, among others.