SRK thanks Chattogram fans on X for their craze over 'Jawan'

Splash

TBS Report
10 September, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 10 September, 2023, 11:44 am

Related News

SRK thanks Chattogram fans on X for their craze over 'Jawan'

TBS Report
10 September, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 10 September, 2023, 11:44 am
Shah Rukh Khan in &#039;Jawan&#039;. Photo: Collected
Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jawan'. Photo: Collected

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has thanked the SRK Universe Fan Club in Chattogram for their enthusiasm over the release of "Jawan."

On X, formally known as Twitter, the SRK Universe Fan Club in Chattogram shared the news that they reserved an entire screening just for Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie.

In response to their gesture SRK retweeted their post on X and said, "Thank u Chattogram!!!"

The much-anticipated Bollywood film "Jawan" starring Shah Rukh Khan, made its debut in Bangladesh on 7 September marking a historic moment as it became the first Hindi film to simultaneously release in the country alongside its global debut.

In Bangladesh 'Jawan' is being shown in 237 screenings across 48 cinema halls, including all the single-screen theatres across the country.

Shah Rukh Khan plays a former soldier in the movie and operates a team of six women as they pull off different heists around the country.

The film was directed by filmmaker Atlee Kumar and it stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover, among others.

 

Shah Rukh Khan / Jawan / Jawan movie / Bollywood star

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Protesters hold placards during a &#039;Stop Asian Hate&#039; rally in Atlanta, Georgia in March 2021. The Covid pandemic saw an increase in racism and violence against Asians in the United States. Photo: Reuters

‘That's not funny!’: The art of dehumanisation through humour

5h | Panorama
From manual client hunt to online operations: How travel agency business evolved in Bangladesh

From manual client hunt to online operations: How travel agency business evolved in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Blending tradition and modernity, the collection featured 100% natural, sustainable, handwoven cotton and jamdani dresses. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka toasts Blue Wrap Project Runway showcasing Bibi Russell’s ‘Thread of Life’

1d | Mode
Photo: Collected

Mirror mirror on the wall, who has the prettiest mirror of them all?

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Thousands of dead bodies are coming out of the rubble

Thousands of dead bodies are coming out of the rubble

1h | TBS World
India will present gifts to world leader’s spouses for G20 Summit 2023

India will present gifts to world leader’s spouses for G20 Summit 2023

2h | TBS Today
Baseball great serves as photographer for Lionel Messi match

Baseball great serves as photographer for Lionel Messi match

54m | TBS SPORTS
Bangladeshi origin Rumman Chowdhury named in Time 100 AI list

Bangladeshi origin Rumman Chowdhury named in Time 100 AI list

3h | TBS Stories