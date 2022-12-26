SRK at his wittiest best as he responded to fan's question on Pathaan trailer release date

26 December, 2022, 12:20 pm
26 December, 2022

SRK at his wittiest best as he responded to fan's question on Pathaan trailer release date

Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the release date of Pathaan trailer. He also talked about who is 'better as a person, Paathan or Surinder Sahni'. The actor held an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter.

Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram
Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Christmas brought smiles to his fans' faces as he held an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter and responded to their questions. Taking to the social media platform on Sunday, Shah Rukh spoke on a host of topics. He tweeted, "Merry Christmas to all. Spent the day designing and enjoying Christmas goodies with lil one. He has given me a little break now so maybe a quick #AskSRK then back to merriment."

A Twitter user asked the actor, "Pathaan trailer release kyo nahi kr rahe (Why aren't you releasing Pathaan's trailer) @iamsrk #AskSRK." He replied, "Ha ha meri marzi (It's my wish)!!! It will come when it comes." A fan asked, "Who is better as a person, Paathan or Surinder Sahni #AskSRK." Shah Rukh said, "Sahni gentle…Pathaan a gentleman I think." Surinder Sahni is the name of Shah Rukh's character in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008).

A person asked, "How do you feel when people now say Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani was ahead of its time? #AskSRK." He tweeted, "I don't think about the past good or bad. If it ain't good it ain't good….things have to be relevant." When a person said, "Can I get a reply from you as my Christmas gift you have always been my Santa @iamsrk #AskSRK Merry Christmas sir", he said, "Here Ho Ho Ho…." When a person asked if he is a fan of football star Lionel Messi, Shah Rukh replied, "Who isn't??"'

"Chopper udaana kab seekha aapne (When did you learn to fly the chopper)?" asked a fan. "Cycle chalane ki training ke saath saath (When I was training to ride a bicycle)…." responded Shah Rukh. When a person asked Shah Rukh why is he 'so handsome', he said, "Maa Baap ke genes acche the (The genes of my parents were good)!"

A fan asked Shah Rukh, "Hello best in the world, aapka jaisa sense of humour chahiye, kya karna hoga uske liye (What do I have to do to get a sense of humour like you)?" Shah Rukh said, "Keep your heart gentle and think of all as your own friends…and enjoy every moment of life…" A fan teased him asking if Santa Claus came to his home and he replied, "Pahunch rahein honge…suna hai ghar ke bahar traffic bahut hai (He must reaching...I have heard there's a massive traffic outside the home)."

He ended his session with the tweet, "Have to go now….little one calling. Thank u all. Have a very Happy New Year and a Merry Christmas. All be happy and may you all have the best days of your life henceforth…and forever. Bless you."

Shah Rukh will feature along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in their upcoming film Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Shah Rukh will also be seen in Atlee's upcoming action thriller film Jawan and director Rajkumar Hirani's next film Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu.

