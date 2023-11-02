SRK gives double treat to fans on birthday

Every year Shah Rukh Khan greets thousands of fans on his birthday in front of his Mumbai residence Mannat. Photo: Collected

Bollywood sensation Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 Thursday, 2 November.

This marks 'King Khan's' first birthday since his triumphant comeback in a year, which saw him in two back-to-back blockbusters, 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan', with the latter also going on to become the industry's biggest hit of all time.

On the occasion of his birthday, the star met his fans and gave them two very special surprises. He released 'Jawan' on Netflix as his present. Secondly, he dropped the teaser of his upcoming movie 'Dunki', which was released on Red Chillies Entertainment's official YouTube channel.

'Jawan', which made a whopping $140mn worldwide, comes to Netflix with an extended cut.

The extended cut is available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The added footage includes a brief voiceover of Lakshmi (played by Priyamani) and a short extension of the highly-discussed hospital scene featuring Sanya Malhotra.

In the Tamil version, the role of the minister's manager, originally portrayed by Mukesh Chhabra in the Hindi version, is played by Yogi Babu, who has an extra scene in the extended cut.

Additionally, the trailer of 'Dunki' shows both comedy and emotions. The teaser introduces viewers to Hardy, Manu, Balli, Buggu, Gulati and Sukhi, their tantrums and their fun-filled ventures in order to immigrate to England.

The movie, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and presented by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, also casts renowned faces like Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal.

The 'Kal Ho Na Ho' famed actor's upcoming release 'Dunki' is announced to be premiered this Christmas.

The "Baadshah of Bollywood" has appeared in more than 90 films throughout his chequered career and earned numerous accolades, including 14 Filmfare Awards.

Like every year, the star met his fans who gathered outside his Mumbai residence Mannat this year as well. Moments after treating fans with his birthday special appearance, Shah Rukh took to X and penned a note.

"It's unbelievable that so many of you come and wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than the fact that I can entertain you a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank you for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning… on the screen & off it," his post read.