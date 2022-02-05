Srijit’s ‘Kakababur Protyborton’ Releases in Bangladesh

Splash

TBS Report
05 February, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 06:15 pm

Related News

Srijit’s ‘Kakababur Protyborton’ Releases in Bangladesh

The highly anticipated film released in Bangladesh on Saturday (5 February)

TBS Report
05 February, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 06:15 pm
Kakababur Protyaborton. Photo: Courtesy
Kakababur Protyaborton. Photo: Courtesy

 

The hit duo of Prosenjit Chatterjee and Aryann Bhowmik as Kakababu-Santu has returned with the third instalment of the Kakababu series in "Kakabaur Protyaborton".

The highly anticipated film released in Bangladesh on Saturday (5 February).

The film is based on Sunil Gangopadhyay's "Jongoler Modhye Ek Hotel", a notable entry in the Kakababu-Santu adventure series.

Earlier two films revolving around the journey of Kakababu based on Sunil's books "Mishawr Rahasya" and 'Yeti Obhijaan' had garnered immense appreciation among the audiences.

The grandeur of the latest film is also expected to amaze the audience as it is shot in the exotic jungles of Maasai Mara National Reserve showcasing the wildlife of Africa.

Along with Prosenjit Chatterjee and Aryann Bhowmik, Anirban Chakrabarti has joined the lead cast portraying a key role in the movie.

"The Bangladeshi audience have always showered their love on Bengali cinemas and I'm pretty much sure that they will enjoy 'Kakababur Protyaborton' as much as they enjoyed 'Mishawr Rahasya' and 'Yeti Obhijaan," said the two-time Indian National Award-Winning Director, Srijit Mukherji.

"The response we got from Bangladesh for the previous Kakababu films is beyond exceptional and we are waiting to get the extraordinary response from them once again for 'Kakababur Protyaborton'. The gigantic scale of the movie will definitely amaze the audience from every age group and the adventurous experience will remain with them," he added. 

kakababur Protyaborton / Movie / Srijit Mukherjee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

5 things to check before you ride

5 things to check before you ride

5h | Wheels
Be your own saviour. Photo: Farhana Fara

Unravelling the puzzle

7h | In Focus
No more SUV, confirms Aston Martin’s CEO

No more SUV, confirms Aston Martin’s CEO

4h | Wheels
Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Purple Sunbird: Petite, pretty and gifted to live in a crowded land

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

50m | Videos
Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

50m | Videos
Wordle could be played for free

Wordle could be played for free

55m | Videos
Everest's Highest Gacier Melting Rapidly

Everest's Highest Gacier Melting Rapidly

55m | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia