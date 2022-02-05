Srijit’s ‘Kakababur Protyborton’ Releases in Bangladesh

The hit duo of Prosenjit Chatterjee and Aryann Bhowmik as Kakababu-Santu has returned with the third instalment of the Kakababu series in "Kakabaur Protyaborton".

The highly anticipated film released in Bangladesh on Saturday (5 February).

The film is based on Sunil Gangopadhyay's "Jongoler Modhye Ek Hotel", a notable entry in the Kakababu-Santu adventure series.

Earlier two films revolving around the journey of Kakababu based on Sunil's books "Mishawr Rahasya" and 'Yeti Obhijaan' had garnered immense appreciation among the audiences.

The grandeur of the latest film is also expected to amaze the audience as it is shot in the exotic jungles of Maasai Mara National Reserve showcasing the wildlife of Africa.

Along with Prosenjit Chatterjee and Aryann Bhowmik, Anirban Chakrabarti has joined the lead cast portraying a key role in the movie.

"The Bangladeshi audience have always showered their love on Bengali cinemas and I'm pretty much sure that they will enjoy 'Kakababur Protyaborton' as much as they enjoyed 'Mishawr Rahasya' and 'Yeti Obhijaan," said the two-time Indian National Award-Winning Director, Srijit Mukherji.

"The response we got from Bangladesh for the previous Kakababu films is beyond exceptional and we are waiting to get the extraordinary response from them once again for 'Kakababur Protyaborton'. The gigantic scale of the movie will definitely amaze the audience from every age group and the adventurous experience will remain with them," he added.