Spotify removes Bollywood songs after renewal of licensing agreement fails

Splash

Hindustan Times
22 March, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 11:41 am

Related News

Spotify removes Bollywood songs after renewal of licensing agreement fails

Spotify was forced to remove Zee Music’s entire catalog after the renewal of their licensing agreement failed last week. Users have been furious by the move.

Hindustan Times
22 March, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 11:41 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The music app Spotify was forced to remove the entire catalog of Bollywood songs from Zee Music Company after negotiations to renew their licensing agreement failed to go through last week. Users and fans of Bollywood music have been taking to social media to voice their displeasure over the move. Some have even threatened to cancel their subscription to the app. 

Zee Music did not renew the licensing agreement with the music app Gaana and cut ties with them in 2022. A few months later, Gaana became a subscription-only service.

According to a report on Billboard, the music app said in a statement, "Spotify and Zee Music have been unable to reach a licensing agreement. Throughout these negotiations, Spotify has tried to find creative ways to strike a deal with Zee Music and will continue our good faith negotiations in hopes of finding a mutually agreeable solution soon."

The music app has a disclaimer on its website that it doesn't provide access to all the music and podcasts in the world. Like the streaming platform Netflix, it negotiates to license deals with publishers and rights owners so their music tracks can be played online.

Fans complained about the move on Twitter. One user wrote, "is spotify beefing with Bollywood why are they taking off almost all the songs what do they have against "daaru desi" and "kala chashma"." Another user vented, "Nagada Sang Dhol and a whole litany of Bollywood songs were removed from Spotify and my week is ruined." While another user told other music listeners, "Another reminder that while streaming can be great and has an important role, it should NEVER be regarded as a replacement for a physical collection. #Spotify #Bollywood." "Spotify removing all my Bollywood bangers is a crime," added yet another Twitter user.

Songs like "Maiyya Mainu" from Jersey (2022), "Makhna" from Drive (2019) and "Zaalima" from Raees (2017) have all been removed. Soundtracks of the rom-com Veere Di Wedding (2018), the award-winning Gully Boy (2019) and the period drama Kalank (2019) have also been taken down.

Zee Music has 93.6 million subscribers on YouTube. It comes in second to T-Series, which has 239 million subscribers on YouTube.

Spotify / Bollywood Music

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Confronting the global water crisis

2h | Panorama
Of 53,685 hectares of arable land in the Bhabodah area, 28,882 hectares were affected by waterlogging. Photo: Mumit M

3 decades on, a man-made waterlogging crisis lingers in Bhabadaha

2h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Desalinating the lives of our coastal population

3h | Panorama
Manisha Das Chaity. Illustration: TBS

Eyes on the bigger picture

5h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Wagner forces capture 70 per cent of Bakhmut

Wagner forces capture 70 per cent of Bakhmut

18m | TBS World
Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan?

Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan?

17h | TBS Entertainment
Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

19h | TBS SPORTS
Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine peace plan

Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine peace plan

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

3
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

5
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar