Spongebob Squarepants renewed for S15

The beloved, iconic and nostalgic show 'Spongebob Squarepants' has been renewed for its 15th season. The news was confirmed ahead of its 25-year anniversary.

The Nickelodeon show started its run in July of 1999 and has accumulated a total of 345 episodes, counting the Season 15 renewal. The forthcoming season, according to the network, will comprise 26 episodes.

This will involve storylines like 'SpongeBob thinking he has developed an allergy to Krabby Patties' and 'Plankton learning self-defence from Sandy'.

The latest episodes will follow the usual pattern of premiering on Nickelodeon.