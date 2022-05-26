Spoiler alert: Amber Heard's witness blurts out major plot details of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Splash

Hindustan Times
26 May, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 10:11 am

Related News

Spoiler alert: Amber Heard's witness blurts out major plot details of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Giving her testimony in Amber Heard's defence, entertainment expert Kathryn Arnold blurted out too many details about the actor's role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Hindustan Times
26 May, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 10:11 am
Aquaman. Photo: Collected
Aquaman. Photo: Collected

As one of Amber Heard's witnesses presented her testimony in court to highlight how Johnny Depp's attorney Adam Waldman's statements severely hurt her film career, she accidentally revealed some of her upcoming movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's major spoilers. She blurted out a lot about Amber's part in the film.

According to Entertainment Weekly, entertainment expert Kathryn Arnold said, "I believe that in the first act of the movie, she was injured somehow, or it had something to do with a baby." This allowed Aquaman fans to join the dots as Aquaman and Queen Mera did get married and have a child in the comics.

The actress appeared at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia on Monday to testify as part of the defamation case brought against her by her ex-husband Johnny Depp. While on the stand, Heard was asked how her career and earnings have been impacted by allegations of abuse while they were married between 2015 and 2016 and she claimed she had...

She claimed not reading the script and said that she only knew how much Amber told her about the script. She said Mera "ends up in the hospital early in this new Aquaman 2 movie and doesn't really come out until the end to kind of wrap things up." She said Amber's Mera's interactions with Jason Momoa's Aquaman and the action scenes were taken out from the film. Kathryn talked about how Amber had trained very hard for several months for an action sequence but when she arrived on the set, her role had shrunk and the scene was chopped out.

Kathryn also said Johnny's habitual "tardiness, drinking and drug abuse" had hurt his career along with pursuing this and other lawsuits. "He's causing his own demise," she said.

Talking about how Amber's career was hurt, Kathryn said it was "on the precipice of a meteoric rise" following her starring turn in Aquaman but it was affected by a "lot of negative publicity. She further said that "her world has been silenced in terms of opportunities," estimating that Amber has suffered between $45 and $50 million in lost film and TV roles and endorsements.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard / Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Should Belayets be allowed to return to school at 55?

1h | Pursuit
Impact Hub Dhaka is designed to cater to connectivity, offering lots of communal areas where you can chat over coffee, watch a webinar as a group or even host events. Photo: Courtesy

Inside Impact Hub: The surprising benefits of working in a co-working space

2h | Pursuit
Pacific Jeans uses sustainable technology in washing and finishing, and now has the facility to wash with zero water. Photo: Courtesy

How big dreams and smart investment made Pacific Jeans a denim exporting giant 

3h | Panorama
Psycure has received various awards for their extraordinary contributions to promoting Sustainable Development Goals. Photo: Courtesy

Psycure: Meet the organisation serving the underserved university students (and beyond) with mental healthcare 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is Thanda Garam's juice so popular?

Why is Thanda Garam's juice so popular?

1h | Videos
Tea tales at TSC

Tea tales at TSC

2h | Videos
What journalism students want to know

What journalism students want to know

3h | Videos
Where the people have more weapons than military

Where the people have more weapons than military

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh