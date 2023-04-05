Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse second trailer released

After Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire reunited as Spider-Man in 2021, it's now Miles Morales from Brooklyn, New York City's time to take the lead. The young man rejoins Gwen Stacy in the Multiverse this time, where he runs into some familiar friends and some new heroes with whom he may not agree. The Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar can be seen swinging through the streets of Mumbai in the Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse trailer.

As it connects the squad of Spider-People from different multiverses who are attempting to save the inhabitants of their planets, the second trailer also conveys the epic scope of the movie. The animated movie also forces Miles Morales to make a difficult choice between attempting to save a loved one and saving humanity as a whole.

The other Spider-People attempt to convince him that although this is a hard choice, they must consider the greater good because they are superheroes. Miles, however, thinks he can accomplish both.

The film features a direct reference to the current Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Tom's Spider-Man and Doctor Strange are told off for messing with the multiverse. It is rumoured that the previous Spider-Man could cameo in this film too.

A Bangla-dubbed trailer of the movie also was released. The film will be released in 10 different languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bangla, Kannada, and Malayalam.