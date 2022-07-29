Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse character leaked

The hotly anticipated sequel to 2018's 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' which is set to release on 2 June, 2023 may have revealed a widely beloved Spiderman variant's appearance in the sequel. New Spider-Verse toys are being sold from the shelves of Target stores across the US. Most of the toys pertain to characters that are already familiar to the audiences, a few toys however, seemingly confirm the return of Spider-Punk, a Spider-Man variant from the comics.

SpiderPunk mask spotted at Target

Droves of fans on Twitter pointed out that one of the toys is titled "Spider-Punk Web Blast" and is literally the iconic guitar used by Spider-Punk. Fans also pointed out a Spider-Punk mask, which sports the character's iconic horn mohawk.