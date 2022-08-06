Special art exhibition to be held in National Musuem marking Bangamata’s 92nd birthday

To celebrate Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa's 92nd birthday, Bangladesh Awami League's education and human resources sub-committee has organised an artwork exhibition titled "Preronadayi Ma" at the Bangmata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Auditorium of Bangladesh National Museum in the capital's Shahbag on Saturday (6 August).

The artworks will highlight the unknown facts about Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib, reads a press release.

Minister of Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader MP, also the general secretary of Bangladesh Awami League, will attend the event as chief guest.

The Program will be presided over by Professor Dr Abdul Khalek.



Bangamata Sheikh Fazlitatunnesa was born on 8 August 1930 in Tungipara. As a wife, she has stood beside Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during all his struggles. Aside from being a dutiful woman and responsible wife, Bangamata was a loving mother.