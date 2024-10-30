Sophie Turner and Lucy Boynton Testing For Lara Croft

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

In what is becoming one of the most anticipated TV casting hunts this fall, Amazon MGM Studios has compiled a list of talented young actors for the role of Lara Croft in 'Tomb Raider,' the high-profile Prime Video series based on the video game franchise.

The series is being adapted by Emmy-winning Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. According to sources from Deadline, Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) and Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody) are among the actors set to audition for the role, previously portrayed by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander in the films.

The pairing of Lara Croft, one of the most iconic action heroines in pop culture, with top TV creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has made the role highly coveted among actresses in their late twenties and thirties.
 

