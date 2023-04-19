‘The Song of Scorpions’ trailer: Irrfan Khan lights up screen one last time

The Song of Scorpions poster. Photo: Collected
The Song of Scorpions poster. Photo: Collected

Babil Khan has shared the trailer of his late father and actor Irrfan's swan song The Song of Scorpions which is all set to release in India. Sharing the trailer, Babil wrote, "Bringing alive a heart-wrenching tale of love, obsession and betrayal." The film is a folktale set in the Thar desert of Rajasthan and stars Irrfan as a camel dealer in love with Nooran (Golshifteh Farahani), a woman who is the only one to know the song with which she treats those bitten by a scorpion.

The captivating trailer shows how Nooran travels on foot far and wide in the desert to sing for those bitten by scorpions to save their lives. Irrfan falls in love with her and even she reciprocates his feelings. But before the two could go on to tie the knot, a tragedy befalls her, bringing their plans to a standstill. Waheeda Rehman plays Nooran's grandmother in the film.

Director Anup Singh had told Hindustan Times in an interview in 2017 that it was Irrfan who had suggested Golshifteh Farahani's name for the female lead. Irrfan died in April 2020 after a two-year-long battle with a neuroendocrine tumour.

Talking about how he had written the male lead for Irrfan, he had said at the time, "Yes, when I first started writing the male character, I even named him 'Irrfan'! That's how I saw the character. There's the spirit of a musician in Irrfan. Though we don't really say much to each other, we listen to each other's timbre, modulation, tone of voice, and improvise dialogues like two musical instruments would! We have a deep understanding and respect for each other's creative inspiration. Therefore, when we work together, it's not just comfortably but also with the joy of opening to each other our creative best."

He had even said, "I do hope I'll make many more movies with Irrfan. I already have a script for when he is 80 years old!" The Song of Scorpions will release in theatres on April 28, a day before Irrfan's third death anniversary.

 

