‘Sohorer Duita Gaan' elevated me to the spotlight: Sunny

On 7 July, 'Ground Zero', a cultural hub located in Gulshan, was brimming with people. They had all gathered there to witness singer Ahmed Hasan Sunny's music show 'Aha Sunny'. The venue was small in size, but the crowd size was testament to the popularity of the young musician.

Sunny kicked off the show with a fascinating performance of one of his hit songs 'Plastik Er Putul'. He then delivered a mesmerising set of 21 songs back-to-back. The enthusiastic audience was completely immersed in the music. The atmosphere was electric, as if the audiences could feel every note and lyric resonating within them. Following the show, Sunny graciously sat down with The Business Standard for an exclusive interview.

Born in 1991, Sunny was raised in Dhaka by a family deeply invested in culture. Growing up amidst a culturally conscious environment, he developed a daily routine of engaging in movies and music. It was through these experiences that his passion for filmmaking was ignited.

"In the early 2000s, I had the opportunity to watch the movie 'Ora 11 Jon' on the big screen. Back then, it wasn't as easy to catch a movie on the big screen, so this experience left a profound impact on me. I was deeply captivated by the film, and it was imprinted on my mind. From that moment on, I developed an addiction to films," reminisced Sunny.

After completing his secondary and higher secondary education, Sunny enrolled in 'Pathshala South Asian Media Institute' in 2012 to pursue a degree in photography. His primary motivation for studying photography was to pave the way to becoming a filmmaker. However, due to difficulties focusing on academic studies, he decided not to continue his studies after a year.

"There had never been any dropouts in my family. So naturally, it was difficult for them to accept my decision. I must admit that I went through a challenging time mentally," Sunny expressed.

Sunny's lifelong dream was to become a filmmaker. He pursued this passion by self-study, reading books, and attending workshops. Despite not being a professional musician, Sunny's uncle played a significant role in developing his musical talents. Under his guidance, Sunny learned to play the guitar and improve his singing abilities, covering songs from various bands and gaining a solid foundation in music.

In 2016, Sunny ventured into the world of television commercials (TVCs) by creating his very first TVC for a radio station. He took charge of the project, not only penning the story but also handling the cinematography himself. This experience allowed him to showcase his storytelling and visual skills.

In 2022, he ventured into the world of acting. He was cast in a leading role in the Bangladeshi web series 'Kaiser'. Sunny's portrayal of the character was enhanced by his delivery of poetic and philosophical dialogues, which resonated deeply with the audience and garnered significant popularity.

In 2016, Sunny released his debut solo album titled 'Sunnyr Muktanchol' consisting of eight songs.

Sunny's initial album didn't bring an instant fanbase. He openly admits to focusing on underground music, attracting a niche audience. However, his dedication and talent eventually connected with more listeners, leading to a pivotal moment in his career in 2022.

One of his translated renditions of a Bob Dylan song received praise from singer Moushumi Bhowmik in 2022. It was a significant event in his life. It inspired him to translate and cover more such songs.

During that same year, Sunny collaborated with the popular music band 'Hatirpool Sessions', lending his vocals to the song 'Sohorer Duita Gaan'. And the song became very popular among netizens very soon.

"I'm not a permanent member of Hatirpool Sessions. But I became acquainted with them when they covered one of my songs. Our connection grew, and we developed a strong bond. Frankly speaking, 'Sohorer Duita Gaan' played a crucial role in elevating me from an underground musician to the spotlight," Sunny disclosed.

In early 2023, Sunny released a solo song, 'Amra Hoyto', on his YouTube channel. It became a huge online sensation. The catchy lyrics quickly spread across the internet, featuring in numerous videos on platforms like Facebook and captivating a wide audience.

Apart from singing his own songs, Sunny sings various poems in the form of songs, such as Shakti Chattyopadhyay's 'Anandabhairavi', Jibanananda Das's 'Ek Din Ak Rat', Ahmed Sofa's 'Ke Ar Bajate Pare' etc.

"When I read a poem, I find a melody in it. That melody creates a resonance in me," concluded sunny.