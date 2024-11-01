Snoop Dogg releases new track ft Jhene Aiko

Snoop Dogg has released a new track, 'Gorgeous', featuring Jhene Aiko. The collaboration highlights Snoop's smooth flow blended with Aiko's signature, ethereal vocals.

The song's vibe leans towards a laid-back, melodic approach, blending R&B and hip-hop elements.

'Gorgeous' takes a more mellow, R&B approach, Dr. Dre's influence on Snoop's work is still evident, as Snoop continues to innovate within hip-hop and beyond. Fans of both Snoop and Dre will appreciate the artistry that shines through this track, adding another layer to Snoop's diverse musical journey.

The release follows Snoop's continuous engagement in music and media and promises to appeal to listeners of both artists' fan bases.