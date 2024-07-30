Snoop Dogg is a proud 'grandpa' in adorable photo with granddaughter at Olympics

Splash

Hindustan Times
30 July, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 01:46 pm

Related News

Snoop Dogg is a proud 'grandpa' in adorable photo with granddaughter at Olympics

Hindustan Times
30 July, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 01:46 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Snoop Dogg shared a heartwarming moment with his granddaughter at the Paris Olympics 2024. On Saturday, the Gin and Juice rapper posted a behind-the-scenes moment of tying the little one's shoelaces.

"Grandpa's duties while at the Olympics," the 52-year-old captioned the post.

The hip-hop veteran, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., shared the post just a day after he carried the Olympic torch through the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis during the opening ceremony of the sports event. Shortly after he shared the photo, his son Cordell Broadus, the father of Snoop's granddaughter, followed suit.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Medici Family @ the opening ceremony Daddy O accomplished another side mission the game is to be sold not told… 3 letters DNA," the 27-year-old shared on Instagram along with a carousel of photos, including the same picture Snoop previously shared.

The Drop It Like It's Hot rapper shares three children, sons Corde, 29, and Cordell, 27, and daughter Cori, 24, with his wife Shante Broadus. Snoop also has a third son, Julian, 24, whom he shares with his high school lover Laurie Holmond. Earlier this year, Snoop said on The Jennifer Hudson Show that he has a "total of 12 grandkids."

Following Snoop's heartwarming post, fans rushed to the comment section to praise the rapper. "Snoopdogg,that is a beautiful picture of you and your beautiful Granddaughter," wrote one fan, while a second said, "You truly are a treasure to the world UNC keep completing the side missions we watching and rooting." A third fan added, "If this is not the most adorable thing I've seen."

 

Snoop Dogg / Olympics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Covid-19 period was tough, but at least the internet-based apps were active. But for gig workers, it was worse this time when there was no internet. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Out of a gig

7h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Why so many deaths? 

20h | Panorama
Flood-affected people have gathered in front of their homes. Photo: Masum Billah.

Wiped out by river and memory

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Baking 101: Must-have tools for aspiring bakers

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos