Snoop Dogg cancels Hollywood Bowl show in support of writers & actors on strike

27 July, 2023, 11:50 am
Snoop Dogg cancels Hollywood Bowl show in support of writers & actors on strike

27 July, 2023, 11:50 am
Snoop Dogg. Photo: Reuters
Snoop Dogg. Photo: Reuters

Snoop Dogg has canceled his show at the Hollywood Bowl in support of the ongoing writers and actors strike.

The rapper announced this decision through an Instagram post, writing, "We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty of when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show."

Originally, Snoop Dogg had delayed the concert from June to October since the Writers Guild of America declared their intention to begin their strike against the Hollywood studios. In mid-July, actors joined the striking writer.

We continue to stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG/AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal and we can all get back to work," wrote Snoop.

Last week at a Milkin Institute event, Snoop Dogg bashed the current streaming residual models as he showed his support for the strike.

"The streaming gotta get their shit together because I don't understand how the f**k you get paid off of that shit," the rapper said. "I mean, can someone explain to me how you can get a billion streams and not get a million dollars? That shit don't make sense to me. I don't know who the f**k is running the streaming industry, if you're in here or not, but you need to give us some information on how the f**k to track this money down 'cause one plus one ain't adding up to two."

Since May, over 11,000 writers have been on strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers after reaching an impasse during the latest round of contract negotiations. In mid-July, around 160.000 actors went on strike along with the writers after a failed attempt at making a deal with the AMPTP. The 2023 WGA & SAG-AFTRA strike is the first time since 1960 that actors and writers have walked out simultaneously.

