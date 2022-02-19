Smritydahan: Tanvir Tareq's book on rock legend Ayub Bachchu published

Smritydahan, the first book ever written on the country's rock legend, Ayub Bachchu, has been published in Bangladesh recently.

The book authored by music composer Tanvir Tareq, and published by Anindya Prakash will be available in this year's Ekushey book fair.

National Award-winning composer Tanvir Tareq has described the book as an "overview prose".

"My 22-year-long ties with Bachchu bhai was beyond just a relationship between a musician and an artiste or a journalist and an artiste. I have tried to express the mesmerism of that time, sentiments and fondness through the overviews of my heart's gratitude," he said.

Tanvir, however, said none of the around 50 interviews of the music maestro he has taken was included in the book.

"Those interviews were about his opinion on contemporary issues of that time which may confuse the readers now. The book is about his memories that are burning me since his departure so that readers and fans of Ayub Bachchu of all generations can connect with it," he added.

In an introductory passage, Ayub Bachchu's wife Ferdous Ayub Chandana wrote: "In this book, Tareq has written some emotional memoirs about meeting Ayub Bachchu, the time spent with him and the working with him. Reading those scenarios, I was being reminded of him during that time again and again. I know that his innumerable fans will also have a long walk with Ayub Bachchu reading the book. This memoir will be a great reference in the future for any research work on Ayub Bachchu's biography or him."

Avid fans and readers will find the book at Anindya Prakash's pavilion at the book fair or they can order it online on Rokomari.