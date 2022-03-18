Slipknot finally reveal identity of newest member, Tortilla Man

Slipknot has officially revealed the name of Tortilla Man, the band's newest member who has been with them since 2019.

Tortilla Man's identity was confirmed by the band via a photo of the drummer clutching a message that reads "I AM MICHAEL PFAFF."

Tortilla Man. Photo: Collected

The "You've been warned" Instagram post also announced a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session leading up to the band's Knotfest Roadshow tour.

Pfaff's announcement comes three years after he joined the band as a supporting vocalist and percussionist in 2019, replacing Chris Fehn.

Slipknot will soon release a new album as one of the band members updated that it has been fully recorded.