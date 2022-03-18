Slipknot finally reveal identity of newest member, Tortilla Man

18 March, 2022, 11:30 am
Tortilla Man's identity was confirmed by the band via a photo of the drummer clutching a message that reads "I AM MICHAEL PFAFF" 

Tortilla Man. Photo: Collected
Slipknot has officially revealed the name of Tortilla Man, the band's newest member who has been with them since 2019.

Tortilla Man's identity was confirmed by the band via a photo of the drummer clutching a message that reads "I AM MICHAEL PFAFF." 

The "You've been warned" Instagram post also announced a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session leading up to the band's Knotfest Roadshow tour.

Pfaff's announcement comes three years after he joined the band as a supporting vocalist and percussionist in 2019, replacing Chris Fehn.

Slipknot will soon release a new album as one of the band members updated that it has been fully recorded.

 

