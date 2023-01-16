'Sisimpur' to run for 4 more years on Duronto TV 

TBS Report
16 January, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 04:50 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Duronto Television received the rights to telecast children's television series "Sisimpur" for four more years which is supported by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in Bangladesh.

The Sesame Workshop Bangladesh signed an agreement with Duronto Television in this regard on Monday (16 January), said a press release.

Managing Director of Sesame Workshop Bangladesh, Mohammad Shah Alam, and Director of Duronto Television, Abhijit Chowdhury signed the agreement for their respective organisations.

The CEO of Sesame Workshop Steve Youngwood, Senior Vice President Shari Rosenfeld and Chief Research, Data and Impact Officer Alison Bryant, the USAID Education Advisor Sudeb Kumar Biswas and Head of Programs of Duronto Television Sumona Siddique were present in the signing ceremony. 

Duronto TV has been broadcasting Sisimpur since July 2019 and will keep continuing for four more years of reaching children with contents of Sisimpur. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

According to the media release, USAID has been supporting Sisimpur in Bangladesh since 2004. The show helped millions of young children in Bangladesh with essential learning lessons over the years. Under the current phase, USAID's Sisimpur project has produced two new seasons of TV series and working with 250 primary schools in Sylhet division to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in primary education.

In July 2022 Sisimpur won the 14th International Kidscreen Awards for "Best Mixed Media Series category". Sisimpur is one of the most popular kids' programmes in Bangladesh reaching children through TV channels, digital platforms and through school and community activities. With the financial assistance of USAID/Bangladesh, Sesame Workshop has implemented the programme since 2005.

