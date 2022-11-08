'Sisimpur' to publish ten of their most popular books in braille

Photo: Courtesy
Sisimpur', Bangladesh's version of Sesame Street, has taken the initiative to publish 10 of their most popular books for visually impared children in Bangladesh. Published by Sporsho Foundation, the books will be distributed for free at schools for the visually impared, and will later be available for purchase at 'Boi Mela'. 

"Sisimpur aims to reach all the children of Bangladesh. By publishing books in braille, we are one step closer to this goal," said Mohammad Shah Alam, Managing Director, Sisimpur.

Sisimpur has been airing on BTV since 2005 and has become hugely popular with children. They were awarded with the Kidscreen Award in 2022 for their  children-friendly programming. 

 

