Sir David Attenborough returning with new TV series

David Attenborough is making a comeback. At 97, the legendary TV personality announced his return with 'Planet Earth III' on BBC.

The announcement arrives a decade and a half after Attenborough's initial narration of the original series, which was then succeeded by its sequel in 2016. The iconic figure of British television is now entering his seventh decade of being on air, having initially graced the screens in 1954.

The executive producer of the show, Mike Gunton said, "Planet Earth wouldn't be Planet Earth without David, so I'm delighted he is presenting the third series."

"As ever, he has brought his huge enthusiasm and wisdom, has been encouraging about our new perspective and has, I know, really enjoyed seeing the extraordinary new wonders brought to the screen," he added.

'Planet Earth III' will come in eight episodes.