Sir David Attenborough returning with new TV series

Splash

TBS Report
31 August, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 10:48 am

Related News

Sir David Attenborough returning with new TV series

TBS Report
31 August, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 10:48 am
Sir David Attenborough. Photo: collected
Sir David Attenborough. Photo: collected

David Attenborough is making a comeback. At 97, the legendary TV personality announced his return with 'Planet Earth III' on BBC.

The announcement arrives a decade and a half after Attenborough's initial narration of the original series, which was then succeeded by its sequel in 2016. The iconic figure of British television is now entering his seventh decade of being on air, having initially graced the screens in 1954.

The executive producer of the show, Mike Gunton said, "Planet Earth wouldn't be Planet Earth without David, so I'm delighted he is presenting the third series."

"As ever, he has brought his huge enthusiasm and wisdom, has been encouraging about our new perspective and has, I know, really enjoyed seeing the extraordinary new wonders brought to the screen," he added.

'Planet Earth III' will come in eight episodes.

 

Sir David Attenborough / Planet Earth III / Mike Gunton

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Korvi Rakshand. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Korvi Rakshand, the winner of the 'Nobel Prize of Asia'

1h | Panorama
A smooth transition to the next generation is important. It will help preserve family wealth and the conglomerate&#039;s clout in India. Photo: Bloomberg

A large family fortune starts a risky transition

6h | Panorama
Oscar Ramos. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladeshi startups too dependent on Western models?

6h | Panorama
BMA follows a thorough vetting process. Clients are provided with the maid’s NID card, a passport-sized photograph and the contact number of her guardian. Photo: Noor A Alam

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Bringing trust and reliability to domestic work

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

2h | TBS World
In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

7h | TBS World
Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

20h | TBS SPORTS
What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

19h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

6
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank