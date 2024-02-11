Sinéad O'Connor nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Sinéad O'Connor nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Irish singer Sinead O&#039;Connor performs during the Masstival music festival in Istanbul July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas/File Photo
Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs during the Masstival music festival in Istanbul July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas/File Photo

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday unveiled its nominees for 2024, with Sinéad O'Connor, Mariah Carey and Cher making the list for the first time.

Other debut nominees include rock stalwarts Foreigner and Peter Frampton, funk legends Kool & the Gang, singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz, and Britpop icon Oasis. Ozzy Osbourne, following his previous induction with Black Sabbath, is recognised for his solo career.

R&B star Mary J Blige makes the list for a second time, with ten of the fifteen acts on the ballot for the first time.

To be considered for this honor, an artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. The final list will be announced in late April.

The ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, will be livestreamed on Disney+ and a special broadcast will air on ABC, which will be available on Hulu the following day.

