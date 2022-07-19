SI Tutul marries presenter Sharmin Siraj Soniya

SI Tutul, a popular Bangladeshi singer, has married Sharmin Siraj Soniya, a presenter based in the US. The news was brought to light by Tanvir Tareq, one of Tutul's close friends. According to another source, the couple got married on 4 July.

Sharmina Siraj Soniya has worked as a presenter in several media outlets in Bangladesh. After she moved to the US she has been involved with several social organisations and continues to work as a presenter.

Tutul had married actress Tania Ahmed in 1999, but they had been separated for five years, and ended their marriage in 2021.

SI Tutul is a popular name in the Bangladesh Music industry. He was one of the founding members of the iconic rock band LRB, and the lead singer and guitarist of 'Dhrubotara'. Apart from a successful career in music, Tutul also works in the Bangladeshi film industry.