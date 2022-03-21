Shyam Benegal opens up what kept him away from feature films for 12 years

Splash

Hindustan Times
21 March, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 11:16 am

Related News

Shyam Benegal opens up what kept him away from feature films for 12 years

Veteran director says he never wanted to stop directing films but the “shrinkage” of cinema-going affected his career, talks about directing an Indo-Bangladesh collaboration "Mujib: The Making Of A Nation"

Hindustan Times
21 March, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 11:16 am
Shyam Benegal. Photo: Collected
Shyam Benegal. Photo: Collected

12 years after Well Done Abba (2010), filmmaker Shyam Benegal is back with a film. Titled Mujib: The Making Of A Nation, it is an Indo-Bangladesh collaboration based on the life of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the first President of Bangladesh.

Quiz him about what kept him away from directing a feature film for so long and the multiple National Award winning director says, "For an independent filmmaker, there are two important things. You've to have a subject that excites you enough for you to be inspired and make a film on it. When you find the subject, you've to have people who will put money into it, and that's not always easy."

Benegal also feels that the boom in the television space had an impact on cinema, which made him take it slow, professionally. "Television grew and cinema audiences shrank. Then TV diffused and things went all over the place. That made us pause and so, we weren't able to make the kind of films we wanted to," he says, adding that he always wanted to keep making films without any break much like Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman.

While he continues to watch contemporary cinema, he laments the dearth of theatrical releases today. And the 87-year-old believes that the surge of content on OTT has a role to play in that direction.

"There was time when India was making the maximum number of films. When I started making feature films, I was working three films in two years. In fact, there was a time when I had two films in a year. Films are being made for the web space today too. Yes, a bit of the traditional form of cinema is still being made but in languages I don't know," ends the Manthan (1976) and Mandi (1983) director.

Shyam Benegal / Mujib-The making of a nation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Independence month offers you cannot miss

54m | Brands
Photo: Collected

Samsung’s The Freestyle – a portable projector with the features of a smart TV

2h | Brands
Wildfire burns the bushes, shrubs and copies of the Shal Gajari and young wild animals get killed. Rangtia forest has also lost density due to illegal logging. Photo: Mumit M

Int’l Day of Forests: Of promises and marginalised communities

2h | Panorama
Brac at 50

Brac at 50: As the country graduates, Brac sees towns, cities as its next frontier

4h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Linkin Park's late vocalist Chester Bennington’s birthday today

Linkin Park's late vocalist Chester Bennington’s birthday today

15h | Videos
Zelenskiy figurines raise over $145,000 for Ukraine

Zelenskiy figurines raise over $145,000 for Ukraine

17h | Videos
Reasons behind some universities are being famous

Reasons behind some universities are being famous

17h | Videos
Tale of one season wonders

Tale of one season wonders

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

5
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

6
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh