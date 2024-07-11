Shrek 5 set to release in 2026

Splash

TBS Report
11 July, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 11:04 am

Related News

Shrek 5 set to release in 2026

TBS Report
11 July, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 11:04 am
Shrek 5. Photo: Collected
Shrek 5. Photo: Collected

Universal has officially announced the release date for 'Shrek 5,' set for 1 July 2026, following Eddie Murphy's earlier revelation that the film was in development.

The official DreamWorks Animation X account shared a teaser trailer featuring the Shrek 5 logo along with the release date. According to Variety, Universal confirmed that Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz will all return for the upcoming film.

When Shrek 5 is released, 15 years will have passed since the last mainline Shrek movie, 'Shrek Forever,' which came out in 2010.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

'Shrek 5' has been hinted at for a while, but today's release date announcement is the most definitive update we've received. Earlier, Eddie Murphy, the voice of Donkey, mentioned in an interview with Collider that the film would be released next year, followed by a spinoff centred on Donkey.
 

Shrek 5 / Shrek / Films

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The youth can set Bangladesh's destiny, But why can't we reap the benefits of the demographic dividend?

The youth can set Bangladesh's destiny, But why can't we reap the benefits of the demographic dividend?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Mind the gap: How a gap year can pave the way to academic success

1d | Pursuit
Dilli Raj Bhatta. Sketch: TBS

Everything you need to know about US immigration

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The science behind Dhaka's 'wind pockets'

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why did Israel allow the killing of its own citizens by deploying the Hannibal Directive?

Why did Israel allow the killing of its own citizens by deploying the Hannibal Directive?

2h | Videos
Start the money transaction between the two operators

Start the money transaction between the two operators

3h | Videos
Is the football world going to get another Messi?

Is the football world going to get another Messi?

13h | Videos
US presidential election: Why are Democrats looking for Kamala Harris instead of Biden?

US presidential election: Why are Democrats looking for Kamala Harris instead of Biden?

14h | Videos