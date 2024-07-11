Shrek 5 set to release in 2026

Universal has officially announced the release date for 'Shrek 5,' set for 1 July 2026, following Eddie Murphy's earlier revelation that the film was in development.

The official DreamWorks Animation X account shared a teaser trailer featuring the Shrek 5 logo along with the release date. According to Variety, Universal confirmed that Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz will all return for the upcoming film.

When Shrek 5 is released, 15 years will have passed since the last mainline Shrek movie, 'Shrek Forever,' which came out in 2010.

'Shrek 5' has been hinted at for a while, but today's release date announcement is the most definitive update we've received. Earlier, Eddie Murphy, the voice of Donkey, mentioned in an interview with Collider that the film would be released next year, followed by a spinoff centred on Donkey.

