Shooting houses packing up

Apartments or homes that are rented out exclusively to record television dramas, movies or adverts is a phenomenon that began in the 1980s. It grew after the 2000s, especially as content production grew, leading to a growing demand for shooting houses.

Consequently, shooting houses - apartments exclusively rented out to visual productions - began emerging in various places in and around Uttara. Until 2019, this business was profitable. However, since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the shooting house businesses have been facing setbacks.

One individual who has suffered such setbacks is Khalilur Rahman. Guided by the renowned filmmaker Uttam Guha - who received the National Film Award in 1996 - Khalilur ventured into the shooting house business. He began as a manager of a shooting house named East West in Dhanmondi.

In 2007, he left that job to establish a shooting house of his own named Aponghor 1 in Uttara. Within a short period, this three-storey prestigious house gained popularity among directors. Khalilur initially invested six lakh taka to start the business.

Buoyed by early profits, Khalilur expanded his venture by opening three more shooting houses, named Aponghor 2, 3, and 4, with a considerable investment. These shooting houses facilitated the production of numerous dramas and films. Many indoor scenes in famous dramas or movies have been shot in these places.

However, lately, social media has influenced many creators to rely more on outdoor shoots, leading to a decline in demand for shooting houses. Khalilur, also, had to close down Aponghor 3 and 4 due to financial stress.

Insiders say nearly half of the established shooting houses have closed down in recent years. In February this year, Rongdhong, owned by Ripon Rahman, was the latest to close down. Swapnil-2, 3, and 4 is another famous shooting house now out of business.

Khalilur says he finds managing and balancing expenses with earnings a challenge. Except for Eid or festivals, his houses remain idle for half of the month. Now, he is considering a career change.

"For over 40 years, I have been making a living through my involvement in the entertainment industry. Until 2019, everything seemed to be going according to plan. However, now I am unable to cope with the financial losses," said Khalilur.

"On the one hand, work is decreasing, and on the other, those from whom we rent houses are increasing the rent every year. If this continues, we will face enormous losses," he added.

Abdul Alim has been involved in the shooting house business since 2006, using his work as a line producer for dramas as a gateway. His first shooting house was named Star Mail. Later, he established four shooting houses named Swapnil 1,2,3 and 4.

At one point, he was managing six such houses with an approximate investment of 40 lakhs. However, Alim had to close down four of his houses. Currently, he operates Swapnil-1 and Aparajita.

Although there were more than 20 shooting houses in operation, the number of active shooting houses in Uttara has now come down to nine, including Apnaghar-1, 2, Laboni-1, 2, Mandira, Anandabari, Swapnil 1, and Aparajita.

Additionally, within the premises of Aminbazar and Madhumati Model Town, there is one shooting house each, one in Purbachal named Rajjo and another in Ulukhola of Rupganj. Apart from this, in Bhadun Gram of Pubail in Gazipur, several shooting houses are also used to shoot dramas and films.

In 2003, when the shooting house business was booming, the owners came together to form an organisation called the 'Shooting House Owners Association of Bangladesh' to safeguard their interests. Alim is the president of this organisation.

"The bills for electricity, water, and gas have increased several fold," Alim explained.

"The salaries of employees have also increased. However, the income has decreased. So how are we going to sustain our houses?" he asked.

"I have other businesses, producing dramas and films. I try to balance the income from there with the shooting house business, to maintain the livelihoods of the employees," he added.

He continues, "but not all house owners have this capability. That's why houses are closing down one after another, every few months."

Shooting units generally require a significant amount of lighting, leading to high electricity costs. There is furniture that needs to be supplied. Various types of shooting equipment also need to be provided by the house owners.

