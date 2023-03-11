Shoot balloons, and win prizes at the Basket festival

11 March, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 03:05 pm

Shoot balloons, and win prizes at the Basket festival

TBS Report
11 March, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 03:05 pm
The Basket Festival
The Basket Festival

A shopping festival titled 'Balloon Shooting' was inaugurated at the super shop "The Basket" on the occasion of its sixth anniversary at Khulshi in the port city Chittagong on 9 March, reads a press release. 

The chairman of the organisation Nazmul Hossain inaugurated the festival by cutting a cake as the chief guest. 

He said, "The Basket is constantly working to improve the quality of its products. In line with this, we shall soon get the ISO 22000:2018 (Food Safety Management Systems) certificate to ensure that the quality of The Basket's products and services meet international standards.

Md. Jafar Ahmed, the younger brother of Sitakund's former MP Master Abul Kashem was present as a special guest in the programme. 

Former Chairman of 9 No. Bhatiari Union, Alhaj Md. Ishaq, Managing Director of The Basket Supershop Md. Delwar Hossain, Executive Director Md. Rabiul Hossain, Head of Operation Nizam Uddin and distinguished personalities of the city were present on the occasion.

The shopping festival at The Basket Supershop will continue till 18 March. 

The customers can shoot balloons and win various attractive prizes including go-free tokens, and gift vouchers through every purchase of 1,000 takas. 

In addition, they will get jewellery products at half price. There will be huge discounts on more than 2,000 products.

Basket Festival / The Basket

