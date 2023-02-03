Shonibar Bikel will not be releasing on 3 February

The Bangladesh Film Censor Board had given a verbal clearance 'Shonibar Bikel', a film loosely based on the 2016 Holey Artisan attack, to the director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki on 21 January. However, an official clearance letter was not given by the Censor Board, stalling the 3 February release of the movie.

Farooki was hopeful that 'Shonibar Bikel' could be released before 'Faraaz'. He took to his social media and posted a status regarding the matter.

"We cannot release 'Shonibar Bikel' on 3 February, because we still have not received the clearance certificate yet. Instead of being impatient about it, we will remain calm because we know what we want. This may delay the film's release, hurt us even, but it will not break our resolve. That is because we rose among many harsh realities as a nation," wrote Farooki on his Facebook.

"The release date can become 10 in place of three, but our spirit will not be dominated. Another thing has to be said and it is that those who are illegally blocking the release of this film, despite the appeal committee's verdict, will be held answerable as to why our release has been delayed."