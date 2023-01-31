Shonibar Bikel still awaiting censor's clearance certificate

After being stuck for four years in Bangladesh Film Censor Board, Mostoa Sarwar Farooki's movie 'Shonibar Bikel' finally got clearance for theatrical release in Bangladesh on 21 January.

However, according to the director the film is yet to receive the official clearance letter, even after nine days, for which the release of the film is getting delayed.

Farooki took to social media on Monday (30 January) afternoon to first raise the issue and urged the censor board to send in the clearance letter at their earliest.

"Please let's not make Bangladesh any more embarrassed. Faaraz is set to release on 3 February. The Bangladeshi audiences are eagerly waiting for Shonibar Bikel's release, even if on the same day with, or an hour before Faaraz," wrote Farooki in his post.

Meanwhile, the film's production house Jaaz Multimedia also issued a statement on their Facebook page, saying: "The honourable members of the appeal board watched Shonibar Bikel on 21 January. We got to know about their decision through newspapers and TV channels.But we have not yet received the censor certificate. As far as we are concerned, the law says the appeal board has to officially inform us about their decision within seven days of watching the movie."

Both Shonibar Bikel and Faaraz are loose adaptations of the 2016 Holey Artisan attack that left 22 people dead.