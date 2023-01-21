Shonibar Bikel finally gets the censor’s nod

TBS Report
21 January, 2023, 04:30 pm
21 January, 2023, 04:30 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Eminent filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's much-anticipated film 'Shonibar Bikel', based on the 2016 Holey Artisan attack, has finally received the green signal of the appeal board on Saturday (January 21) afternoon to release theatrically in the Bangladesh market. 

The appeal board, consisting of actresses Suborna Mustafa and Sucharita, former Additional Secretary Nurul Karim, and journalist and former censor board vice chairman Shyamal Dutta made the verdict, meaning there are no more restrictions for the film to be released countrywide, after being stuck in the Bangladesh Film Censor Board (BFCB) for four years.  

Upon hearing the news, the film's production house Jaaz Multimedia took to their Facebook page to announce that they would intend to release the movie before 'Faaraz', another movie based on the same 2016 incident. 

"We are grateful to the honourable members of the appeal board. We are now awaiting the formal letter from them. As soon as we receive the letter, we will start working on the release of the film. Our target is to release the movie before 'Faraaz'," wrote Jaaz Multimedia in their Facebook post. 

'Faaraz', a Hindi-language film directed by Hansal Mehta, will hit the cinemas in India on February 3, with its trailer already creating a wave of controversy among the Bangladeshi citizens.  

Earlier, Shonibar Bikel's director Farooki told The Business Standard, "We will do everything possible to ensure that 'Shonibar Bikel' is released even an hour prior to 'Faraaz'. If I have to take to the streets, I most certainly will."
 

Shonibar Bikel

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

