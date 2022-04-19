Shoishob Roddur Shuddho, son of Chanchal Chowdhury, to make his acting debut in special Eid drama

‘Sushil Family’ follows the story of two brothers: Kala - played by Brindabon Das - and Dhala - played by Chanchal Chowdhury

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Shaishob Rudra Shudda, son of popular actor Chanchal Chowdhury, will be making his acting debut in a special Eid drama, Sushil Family.

Written by Brindabon Das and directed by Dipu Hazra, the film will be starring both father and son together. 

"Shaishob only had three to four lines of  improvised dialogue in the drama. But he has given his all. This was his first time in front of the camera," said Chanchal Chowdhury on his social media account on Monday. "He has a desire to act, but one needs to first watch and learn from the shooting experience. His time for observing has just begun." 

'Sushil Family' follows the story of two brothers: Kala - played by Brindabon Das - and Dhala - played by Chanchal Chowdhury. The drama will be telecasted on Gazi TV as a special Eid programme. 

 

