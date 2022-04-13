Shironamhin to perform live in concert alongside an orchestra, in celebration of their 25th anniversary

14 April marks the 25th anniversary of the popular Bangladeshi rock band 'Shironamhin'.

To celebrate their silver jubilee, the band will be performing live in concert, 'The Only Headliner', alongside Mumbai Symphony Orchestra from India, on 26th May at ICCB Bashundhara Expo Zone.

The band also said the show will include performances of popular guest artistes, but did not specify any names. Information regarding tickets for the show will be available at Shironamhin's official Facebook page.

The event is being organised by Brandmyth.