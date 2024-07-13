The Shining actress Shelley Duvall dies aged 75

TBS Report
13 July, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 04:50 pm

Photo: Collected
Shelley Duvall, the actress renowned for her portrayal of unique and often quirky characters, passed away in the early hours of 12 July, at the age of 75.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Duvall passed away in her sleep due to complications from diabetes. Her life partner, Dan Gilroy, confirmed her death to the source.

"My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately; now she's free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley," Gilroy said.

Duvall enjoyed a prolific career starting in the 1970s, with many of her most notable performances occurring in the 1970s and 1980s. She is best known for playing Wendy Torrance in Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film 'The Shining.' Additionally, she starred in the 1980 live-action film 'Popeye' and had significant roles in 'Thieves Like Us (1974)' and '3 Women (1977).'
 

