‘Shimu’ continues to screen two weeks in a row

Splash

TBS Report
17 March, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 07:05 pm

Related News

‘Shimu’ continues to screen two weeks in a row

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the film was released on 11 March in Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 March, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 07:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladeshi filmmaker Rubaiyat Hossain's latest feature, "Shimu," will continue to screen at four cinema halls for the second week.

The film will be screened at Star Cineplex's Bashundhara City, SKS Tower in Dhaka, Sugandha Cinema Hall in Chattogram, and Madhuban Cinema Hall in Bogura, said a press release on Thursday (17 March).  

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the film was released on 11 March in Bangladesh.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

"Shimu", based on a true story of labour activist Dahlia Akhtar, is about struggling workers who overcome adversity and advance forward. 

The film portrays the hardships and triumphs of female RMG employees, as well as how Bangladesh's garment industry has the ability to empower women and provide them with stability and independence.

Rubaiyat's third movie "Shimu" premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival (TIIF) in the 'Contemporary World Cinema' category, following "Meherjaan" (2011) and "Under Construction" (2015).

Shimu / Shimu - Made in Bangladesh / filmmaker Rubaiyat Hossain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Selim Raihan, SANEM’s executive director and Dhaka University’s economics professor. Illustration: TBS

‘It will be difficult to capture the reality of inflation without incorporating the changing consumption patterns’

8h | Panorama
Amir Hamza is Bangla’s Bob Dylan? Really?

Amir Hamza is Bangla’s Bob Dylan? Really?

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Do co-curricular activities help you find jobs?

6h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The importance of getting someone’s name right

9h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Criticism over Independence Medal for Amir Hamza

Criticism over Independence Medal for Amir Hamza

1h | Videos
'The Kashmir Files' where politics is more important than film

'The Kashmir Files' where politics is more important than film

1h | Videos
Harry Kane sets new Premier League record

Harry Kane sets new Premier League record

2h | Videos
Russia sanctions Joe Biden and others

Russia sanctions Joe Biden and others

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

6
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh