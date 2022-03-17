‘Shimu’ continues to screen two weeks in a row

Bangladeshi filmmaker Rubaiyat Hossain's latest feature, "Shimu," will continue to screen at four cinema halls for the second week.

The film will be screened at Star Cineplex's Bashundhara City, SKS Tower in Dhaka, Sugandha Cinema Hall in Chattogram, and Madhuban Cinema Hall in Bogura, said a press release on Thursday (17 March).

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the film was released on 11 March in Bangladesh.

Photo: Courtesy

"Shimu", based on a true story of labour activist Dahlia Akhtar, is about struggling workers who overcome adversity and advance forward.

The film portrays the hardships and triumphs of female RMG employees, as well as how Bangladesh's garment industry has the ability to empower women and provide them with stability and independence.

Rubaiyat's third movie "Shimu" premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival (TIIF) in the 'Contemporary World Cinema' category, following "Meherjaan" (2011) and "Under Construction" (2015).