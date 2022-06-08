‘Shey Gaaner Paakhi’ released on the occasion of Lucky Akhand’s 66th birth anniversary

'Shey Gaaner Paakhi', a previously unreleased song by popular singer-composer Lucky Akhand, was released yesterday at a ceremony in Pan Pacific Sonargaon, in celebration of his 66th birth anniversary.

The track was written by Golam Murshed, composed by Rupok, and performed by Mehreen. The song was also released alongside a music video which is available for streaming at Mehreen's official YouTube channel.

Directed by Tazwar Yakin and SK Nayeem, the music video of 'Shey Gaaner Paakhi' was a production of Limelight Studio, and featured models Nazifa Ayat and Tasnova.