Shehwar-Maria’s ' Ghur Ghur Ghurni' to release on 25 April

Popular Bangladeshi-Romanian couple Shehwar and Maria's travel series "Ghur Ghur Ghurni" is set to hit Chorki on Monaday (25 April).

The teaser of the series was released earlier on Sunday.

It begins with Maria saying "Turkey chole ashlam" (we have arrived in Turkey).

The teaser gives a sneak peek at the couple exploring various tourist spots in Turkey and relishing the moments to their fullest.