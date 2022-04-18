Shehwar and Maria’s ‘Ghur Ghur Ghurni’ to hit Chorki

Popular Bangladeshi-Romanian vlogger couple Shehwar and Maria's travel series "Ghur Ghur Ghurni" is all set to hit Chorki soon.

Chorki on Monday released the poster of the forthcoming travel series shot in Turkey.

The London based vlogger couple garnered immense popularity by documenting their spirited and vivacious daily life amidst the pandemic.

Shehwar and Maria. Photo: Courtesy

The avid travellers took a break from sharing travel videos due to the pandemic induced lockdowns in the UK and started making Youtube vlogs and skits showing their indoor life in 2020.

Maria's near-accurate use of Bangla language along with her Shundor Shami Shehwar's sweet gestures to his wife has been widely loved by social media users.