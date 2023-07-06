She was not Jackie’s daughter!

06 July, 2023
Social media users fell for a viral video of Jackie Chan and a small girl crying while watching one of his older films, believing the young woman to be the actor's own daughter.

It turns out that the woman is Liu Haocun, an actress who portrayed his daughter in the movie 'Ride On.'Despite this, a number of untrue rumours have been spread online.

People who grew up watching Jackie Chan's action-packed films make up a sizable portion of his fan base. The emotional viral video of Chan had a caption. "The most wholesome thing you'll see today" - leading people to believe the girl was Jackie's daughter.

 

