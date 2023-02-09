'She was not even born when Titanic was released': Twitter trolls DiCaprio over romance with Eden Polani, 19

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, who is infamous for dating models under the age of 25, was recently spotted with another model named Eden Polani, 19. A photo of the both of them from earlier last week has gone viral on social media and Twitter has slammed The Wolf of Wall Street actor for his rumoured romance with the 19 year-old model.

Leonardo was spotted first with Eden when they were seen sitting near each other recently at an EP launch party for Detroit-born singer Ebony Riley.

His last relationship with model and actor Camilla Morrone saw an end last year. Twitter has gone wild over the picture that has gone viral and slammed the Don't Look Up actor for dating a 19 year-old. Leonardo DiCaprio has been trending on Twitter for the past few days.

A user said, "Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend is so young her high school experience was interrupted by COVID-19."

Photo: Collected from Instagram

Another user pointed out that his newest girlfriend wasn't even born when his film Titanic was released in 1997.

The comment also noted the age difference between Leonardo and Eden to be similar to that of actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey who star in The Last of Us, stating: "leo (48), eden polani (19)... pedro pascal (47), bella ramsey (19).... david harbour (47), millie bobby brown (18), just to really illustrate that gap."

A user slammed the Academy Award winner and called his behaviour "predatory", commenting, "Stop making jokes about Leonardo DiCaprio being a almost 50 dating literal teenagers and start calling him what he is – a predator."

Another user also voiced in the same direction, saying: "At this point I can't even join in on the jokes anymore, if leonardo dicaprio is approaching 50 and dating a teenager, then he is an actual sexual predator let's be clear."

Leonardo DiCaprio will be next seen in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, which is based on David Grann's best-selling book of the same name. It also stars Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser, Robert De Niro, and Jesse Plemons.