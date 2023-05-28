Shams Ahmed makes history, becomes first Bangladeshi-American to win an Emmy

Shams Ahmed, a Bangladeshi-American music director, has become the first individual of Bangladeshi descent to secure an Emmy award.

The prestigious accolade was bestowed upon him for his exceptional music direction in the captivating Super Bowl LVII piece titled "Ragged Old Flag" at the 44th Sports Emmy Awards.

The announcement of this momentous achievement was made by Shams Ahmed himself through his official Facebook account.

Expressing gratitude, he wrote, "To receive this award is an honour and blessing - but to be the first Bangladeshi/Bangladeshi-American to win an Emmy Award for Music Direction feels absolutely unbelievable."

Acknowledging the unwavering support he has received throughout his career, Ahmed extended his heartfelt appreciation to all his well-wishers, stating, "Thank you to everyone for your unwavering support."

Earlier Shams had announced that he and his team, Ben Bram and Scott Hoying, have been nominated for Emmys in two different categories. One nomination was for camera work and the other was for music direction.

"Working on this was a major highlight of my year so far, and seeing it positively affect so many people was a huge win. But now, to be nominated for such a prestigious award feels totally surreal!" he said previously about the nomination.

Shams Ahmed's historic Emmy win not only signifies a momentous milestone for himself but also serves as an inspiration for the Bangladeshi-American community and artists worldwide.