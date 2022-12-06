Shakti Kapoor recalls he wanted to quit acting after being slapped thrice during Mawaali shoot: 'I fell on the ground'

Shakti Kapoor has revealed that he once thought of quitting acting after he was constantly being slapped for a scene during a film shoot. Shakti was talking about working in the 80s, when he appeared on the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show season 3 recently.

"After that (Satte Pe Satta), I did a film named Mawaali in the year 1983. When I was giving my first shot in the film, Kader Khan slapped me hard and I fell on the ground, then in the second shot, Aruna Irani slapped me, and I fell on the ground. The same thing happened for the third time," Shakti said. Shakti was accompanied by Goofy Paintal, Asrani and Tiku Talsania on the show.

He then said that he got upset as he thought his career was over. "K Bapaiah was directing the film and Kader Khan was also a part of the film. I went to Kader Khan and told him, 'I fall at your feet. Please book my evening ticket. I don't want to be a part of this film. My career is over and I am not even married yet'." Shakti added that he decided to stay in the industry only upon Veeru Devgan's advice.

Shakti also talked about how he got the film. "I did my first comedy film Satte Pe Satta with Goofy Paintal. It was a really great film; so when Raj Sippy approached me for a comedy role, I felt like As I am being praised for my villainous roles, then why are they liking me?" That too a comedian?"

Having ruled the early 80s and 90s with his portrayal of comic as well as villainous roles, Shakti Kapoor has had an impressive career. Most recently, he was seen in the Malayalam film Lucifer and also featured in the web show Guilty Minds that released earlier this year.