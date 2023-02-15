Shakira stings Pique with 'might kill my ex' TikTok on Valentine's Day

Singer-songwriter Shakira seemed to take a dig at ex-partner Gerard Pique on a TikTok video posted on Valentine's Day.

The long-time star couple separated last year. Meanwhile, Shakira has attacked him in her music and Pique seemed to troll her back.

Shakira posted a TikTok video Tuesday with the popular SZA song "Kill Bill" - highlighting the part of the song that goes "I might kill my ex, not the best idea. His new girlfriend's next, how'd I get here? I might kill my ex, I still love him, though. Rather be in jail than alone." The star appears to lip-sync while mopping the floor, reports Goal.

The former Barcelona star Pique recently announced a new relationship with Clara Chia.

The feud between Shakira and Pique has gotten increasingly personal, with the singer-songwriter previously claiming she put her life on hold for him before he let her down. "One of the two had to make that effort and that sacrifice [to care for our kids]," she said last September. "And I did it. I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win title. And it was a sacrifice of love. Thanks to that, my kids were able to have a present mom, and I have this amazing bond with them that is unbreakable and that sustains us. You know, that is it. That's all I can say."

She released a full album in 2022 and a single titled "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol 53" last month that references the former Barcelona player. More music could be ahead before the end of 2023.