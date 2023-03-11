Shakira breaks 14 Guinness World Records with her Bizarrap-produced song

Once again Shakira has made a mark in history by breaking 14 Guinness World Records thanks to her Bizarrap-produced song "Music Sessions Vol. 53."

The Colombian pop star and the Argentine DJ and producer topped the charts with their track that was released on Youtube on 12 January, reports Billboard.

Their track is currently the most viewed Latin track on Youtube with 63,000,000 views in the first 24 hours. It has also been acknowledged as the fasted Latin track to reach 100 million views. It holds the record for the most streamed Latin song on Spotify in 24 hours (14,393,342 plays).

During their first live performance of the track on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", Shakira and Bizarrap were surprised by Kimmel with the Guinness World Record certificates.

Shakira is one the most popular Latin artists and was titled the "Queen of Latin Music." "Waka, Waka", "Hips Don't Lie" and "Whenever, whenever" are some of her hit tracks.

The Colombian singer currently holds 17 Guinness world records.

Bizarrap is an Argentine DJ and producer and his Music Sessions is one of the largest Spanish-speaking platforms with 19.1 million subscribers on Youtube. He is also the first Argentine to reach the No. 1 spot on the combined Global music charts.