Shakira breaks 14 Guinness World Records with her Bizarrap-produced song

Splash

TBS Report
11 March, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 01:27 pm

Related News

Shakira breaks 14 Guinness World Records with her Bizarrap-produced song

TBS Report
11 March, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 01:27 pm
Shakira and Bizarrap. Photo: Collected
Shakira and Bizarrap. Photo: Collected

Once again Shakira has made a mark in history by breaking 14 Guinness World Records thanks to her Bizarrap-produced song "Music Sessions Vol. 53." 

The Colombian pop star and the Argentine DJ and producer topped the charts with their track that was released on Youtube on 12 January, reports Billboard.

Their track is currently the most viewed Latin track on Youtube with 63,000,000 views in the first 24 hours. It has also been acknowledged as the fasted Latin track to reach 100 million views. It holds the record for the most streamed Latin song on Spotify in 24 hours (14,393,342 plays).

During their first live performance of the track on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", Shakira and  Bizarrap were surprised by Kimmel with the Guinness World Record certificates.

Photo: collected
Photo: collected

Shakira is one the most popular Latin artists and was titled the "Queen of Latin Music." "Waka, Waka", "Hips Don't Lie" and "Whenever, whenever" are some of her hit tracks.

The Colombian singer currently holds 17 Guinness world records.

Bizarrap is an Argentine DJ and producer and his Music Sessions is one of the largest Spanish-speaking platforms with 19.1 million subscribers on Youtube. He is also the first Argentine to reach the No. 1 spot on the combined Global music charts. 

Shakira / Bizarrap

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Michelin Star: The Oscar of the Culinary World

11m | Food
Small yet profoundly flavoursome items make dining at a Michelin Star restaurant memorable. Photo: Courtesy

A fine dining noob's guide to a Michelin Star meal

26m | Food
Photo: TBS

Spotify revamps its app with TikTok-style features

3h | Tech
Photo: TBS

Sony's New Walkmans: What do they still have to offer?

3h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Why one Should avoid aggressive trading nowadays

Why one Should avoid aggressive trading nowadays

3h | TBS Markets
Home: where our story begins

Home: where our story begins

16h | TBS Good Living
Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

17h | TBS Entertainment
Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

6
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway