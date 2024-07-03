Shakib tells Indian Express he's always humbled by Shakibians' love

Dhallywood star Shakib Khan has said he is always humbled by the love of Shakibians, a self-identifying term for his fans.

"I am always humbled by Shakibians' love. I feel their love, but it's hard to express everything in words," he said in a recent interview with the Indian Express when asked about his crazy fandom in Bangladesh.

"Wherever I've been around the world, I've received their love. I feel very fortunate because of their love. I want to live forever in this love," he added.

Commenting on his achievements, he told Indian Express he received more than he had hoped for.

Many thought I was making tall claims, that it was impossible, but now, what I dreamed of is happening.

Asked about Bangladeshi cinema's future, Shakib said, "For many years, I have dreamt of seeing Bangladeshi films on a global platform. Many thought I was making tall claims, that it was impossible, but now, what I dreamed of is happening. Our films are being officially released globally."

"I believe Bengali cinema will establish itself on a much larger global scale," he added.

He ended the interview and said actors like Arifin Shuvo, Prosenjit, Dev—all heroes of Bengali cinema work together and take Bengali cinema to the world.

The Indian Express also mentions that Shakib Khan is to Bangladesh what Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan mean to India.

The star has a career spanning over two decades and has been in over 250 films.

His latest hit film "Toofan" released on Eid-ul-Adha in Bangladesh. Later the film was also screened worldwide.