From Shakib to Swapan: 2023 a year for theatres and OTT

2023 was the most important time in the entertainment scene in Bangladesh in the post-pandemic times. The entire industry was abuzz with life and activity this year; a lot of content was created and published.

Be it movies, songs or OTT content, all the platforms welcomed diverse and bold projects, often captivating viewers in the process. Prior to this year, theatres suffered from a year-long drought of new plays, but 2023 proved to be completely different for theatres too!

According to the Bangladesh Film Producers Association, as of 20 December, 55 new movies were released in theatres this year and at least a third of these plays were discussed among the public for various reasons.

All things considered, Shakib Khan's 'Priyotoma' produced by Arshad Adnan and directed by Himel Ashraf, which was released on last Eid-ul-Adha, was the best movie of the year. As the audience showed great interest in the movie, its commercial success was also overwhelming.

It was Shakib's brand new look in the romantic drama 'Priyotoma' that made it very special to watch for his fans. Moreover, the pairing with Kolkata's Idhika Paul also made it quite the topic of interest.

Around Tk2.5 crore was spent on the movie's making but it has made around Tk42 crore so far in the Bangladeshi box office, also setting a record in that regard.

The late Tojammel Haque Bokul's 'Beder Meye Josna' is widely regarded as the most popular Bangla movie of all time. However, there's a buzz around 'Priyotoma,' suggesting that it has left a lasting impact on the audience, coming close to the legendary status of the former. The excitement of moviegoers gathering in front of theatres to catch a glimpse of 'Priyotoma' was truly remarkable.

Even those who had long abandoned the habit of watching Bangla movies in theatres found themselves drawn back because of this film. 'Priyotoma' has been screened in almost every operating theatre across Bangladesh. The movie's popularity even led to the setup of temporary theatres in auditoriums in various parts of the country. As 2023 comes to a close, 'Priyotoma' is being hailed as the best movie of the year.

But not just in movies, 2023 has been a very promising year for music as well. A huge number of songs were released this year.

Although few songs were released in the album format, singles were more common, amounting up to upwards of 500 new songs being released, including original movie soundtracks and songs for TV. The most popular and best song among them, understandably, was 'O Priyotoma' from 'Priyotoma'.

Lyricised by Asif Iqbal and composed by Akash Sen, 'O Priyotoma' was jointly sung by Balam and Konal. The song was pre-released before the movie. Since release, it has been breaking all records among Bangla songs.

According to Bioscope, Abhi Kathachitra and Tiger Media's YouTube channels, as of 19 December, the song has been watched by around 16 crore viewers on the three channels combined. Away from YouTube, the viewer count of 'O Priyotoma' so far is 2 crores on other platforms.

Moreover, since its release in June and in the following July and August, 'O Priyotoma' was ranked at No# 35 in the YouTube global ranking. The word is that the song is still being listened to by more listeners than expected almost every day.

In 2023, Bangladeshi viewers showed a significant increase in their preference for Bangla content on OTT platforms. As a result, these platforms have been actively creating and promoting content across various themes.

For the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration this year, the OTT series 'Myself Allen Swapan' was launched on Chorki. Directed by Shihab Shaheen, the lead role in the series was played by Nasir Uddin Khan, a seasoned actor in stage, TV, and movies.

Nasir Uddin's character gained popularity for delivering numerous dialogues in the regional Chattogram dialect, coupled with outstanding acting skills. 'Myself Allen Swapan,' directed by Shihab Shaheen, marks the first spin-off series in Bangladesh derived from its prequel series 'Syndicate.' The series features a cast including Rafiyad Rashid Mithila, Suman Anwar, Farhad Limon, Abdullah Al Sentu, Rafiul Quader Rubel, Arnab Tripura, Mishkat Mahmud, Aiman ​​Shimla, Zahid Islam, Saju Mahadi, and many others.

The director himself wrote the screenplay for 'Myself Allen Swapan,' and Kamrul Islam Shubo served as the cinematographer. Khayyam Sanu Sandhi composed the music. The seven-episode series narrates the journey of the Yaba (methamphetamine) kingpin in Chattogram as he rises to become the mastermind behind the syndicate's money laundering operations.