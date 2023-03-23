Shakib Khan sues film producer for murder attempt, extortion

Splash

UNB
23 March, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 01:52 pm

Dhallywood star Shakib Khan on Thursday filed a case against film producer Rahmat Ullah over a murder attempt and extortion.

The actor filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arafatul Rakib, who confirmed his lawyer Tanvir Ahmed.

After recording the plaintiff's statement, the court summoned Rahmat Ullah to appear before it on April 26, said Tanvir.

Earlier on Sunday, Shakib went to the Detective Branch (DB) office of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and filed a written complaint against Rahmat Ullah who brought a rape allegation against him.

On March 15, Rahmat Ullah filed a written complaint against the actor in the Bangladesh Film Artists Association, accusing him of sexual misconduct and raping an Australian woman, a co-producer of the film "Operation Agneepath".

Shakib Khan

