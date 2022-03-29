Shakib Khan to star opposite US actor Courtney Coffeyy in ‘Rajkumar’

Dhallywood star Shakib Khan is set to share the screen with US actor Courtney Coffeyy in "Rajkumar."

Shakib Khan, who is currently in the United States, announced his upcoming venture on his birthday on 28 March.

Courtney Coffeyy. Photo: Collected

The film was announced during a ceremony at New York's World's Fair Marina Convention Hall.

Photo: Collected

"The shooting of the film will start in July in various location of the United States, including Florida, Los Angeles. We are planning to start filming some parts in Bangladesh near the end of August," Director Himel Ashraf told The Business Standard.

"The Bangladesh part of the film will be shot in Dhaka, Manikganj and Gazipur," shares the director

"We are planning to release the film in America, Canada, Middle East and Australia," he added.

Courtney Coffey was selected to be cast opposite Shakib Khan after a rigorous audition.

Directed by Himel Ashraf the film will be produced under the banner of Shakib Khan's production company SK Films.

The film will also star Ahmed Sharif, Doctor Ezaz and Farukh Ahmed among others.

Shakib Khan also shared a teaser of the film on his verified Facebook page.

"Rajkumar" will be Courtney Coffeyy's debut Bangladeshi film.