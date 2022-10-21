Shakib Khan files GD for humiliation of personal life

Splash

TBS Report
21 October, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 06:22 pm

Related News

Shakib Khan files GD for humiliation of personal life

TBS Report
21 October, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 06:22 pm
Shakib Khan files GD for humiliation of personal life

Filmstar Shakib Khan has filed a general diary (GD) against 13 YouTube channels and Facebook pages on allegations of making humiliation of his personal life. 

Shakib Khan's manager Moniruzzaman filed the GD with Gulshan police station Friday (21 October) on behalf of the actor, duty officer Moshtaq confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

As mentioned in the GD, some personal photos, false information and video images of Shakib Khan are being circulated and published on social media to harm his professional and personal life. This type of organised malicious and defamatory activities by some YouTube channels and Facebook pages are clear violations of the law.

Shakib Khan's image was tarnished due to such satirical posts and videos and his family, relatives, friends and his fans are being humiliated in many ways, the statement added.

The links provided with the GD are being sent to the Cyber ​​Crime Department for investigation, said Gulshan Thana Officer-in-Charge BM Farman Ali.

If the allegations are found to be true, he said, action will be taken against those responsible.

The news of Shakib Khan's marriage with actress Bubli and their child came to light on 30 September. 

Since then, there have been allegations that various controversial posts have been made on multiple Facebook pages and YouTube channels on social media.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dhallywood actor Shakib Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Business and leisure travel are being combined in a new trend that airlines call hybrid work.Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg

Covid risks? Airfare inflation? WFH? Let’s hit the skies

4h | Panorama
How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

7h | Panorama
Jungle cats live in groves and thicktes rather than deep forests. This photo was taken at the outskirts of Dhaka city. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Encounter: The urban jungle cat still stalks the peripheries of Dhaka city

8h | Earth
Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation has the capacity to sell 10 tonnes of fish in Dhaka city daily but they are selling less than one tonne due to low demand. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Why is fresh fish sold by the govt not in high demand?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The market where bird houses are sold

The market where bird houses are sold

2h | Videos
Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

6h | Videos
How to take care of teeth

How to take care of teeth

7h | Videos
How did Nuhash’s work reach global audience

How did Nuhash’s work reach global audience

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning