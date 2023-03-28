Shakib Khan files another case against producer Rahmat Ullah

Splash

UNB
28 March, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 10:54 am

Related News

Shakib Khan files another case against producer Rahmat Ullah

UNB
28 March, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 10:54 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Dhallywood actor Shakib Khan has filed another case against film producer Rahmat Ullah under the Digital Security Act.

Judge AM Zulfiqar Hayat of the Cyber Tribunal in Dhaka on Monday, ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to submit a report on June 6 after taking Shakib's statement.

Shakib's lawyer Khairul Hasan said Shakib Khan came to the court around 1:45 pm to file a case. Then he went to court to give a statement.

On March 23, Shakib filed a case with the CMM court against Rahmat Ullah on charges of murder attempt and extortion.

The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arfatul Rakib recorded his statement and summoned Rahmat Ullah to appear before the court on April 26.

Later Shakib Khan then went to the Cyber Tribunal in Dhaka to file a case under the Digital Security Act. However, he could not file the case on that day as the time to file the case had passed. The judge asked him to come to court today.

Earlier on March 19, Shakib went to the Detective Branch (DB) office of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and filed a written complaint against Rahmat Ullah who brought a rape allegation against him.

On March 15, Rahmat Ullah filed a written complaint against the actor in the Bangladesh Film Artists Association, accusing him of sexual misconduct and raping an Australian woman, a co-producer of the film "Operation Agneepath".

Shakib Khan / Digital Security Act (DSA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why Bangladeshi banks need more of the Blue Ocean Strategy in a crowded market

5m | Panorama
Color psychology is very important when designing a shop, which is why a pastel palette and shades of green has been used by the architects. It radiates positive and tranquil energy. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Daawai: The new face of modern pharmacies

30m | Habitat
Marico took Asian Consumer Care to court claiming that the shape of the bottle, colour and design of Dabur oil bottles are confusingly similar to the design, layout, colour and bottle of Parachute coconut oil. Photo: collected

From hair oil to toothpaste: The subtle intricacies of trademark infringement

45m | Thoughts
With Rokomari at the wheel, online book businesses drive ahead

With Rokomari at the wheel, online book businesses drive ahead

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

20m | TBS Stories
What next for Rahul Gandhi?

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

16h | TBS World
Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

20h | TBS Stories
Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

23h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year