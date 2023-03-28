Shakib Khan files another case against producer Rahmat Ullah

Dhallywood actor Shakib Khan has filed another case against film producer Rahmat Ullah under the Digital Security Act.

Judge AM Zulfiqar Hayat of the Cyber Tribunal in Dhaka on Monday, ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to submit a report on June 6 after taking Shakib's statement.

Shakib's lawyer Khairul Hasan said Shakib Khan came to the court around 1:45 pm to file a case. Then he went to court to give a statement.

On March 23, Shakib filed a case with the CMM court against Rahmat Ullah on charges of murder attempt and extortion.

The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arfatul Rakib recorded his statement and summoned Rahmat Ullah to appear before the court on April 26.

Later Shakib Khan then went to the Cyber Tribunal in Dhaka to file a case under the Digital Security Act. However, he could not file the case on that day as the time to file the case had passed. The judge asked him to come to court today.

Earlier on March 19, Shakib went to the Detective Branch (DB) office of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and filed a written complaint against Rahmat Ullah who brought a rape allegation against him.

On March 15, Rahmat Ullah filed a written complaint against the actor in the Bangladesh Film Artists Association, accusing him of sexual misconduct and raping an Australian woman, a co-producer of the film "Operation Agneepath".