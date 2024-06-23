Shakib Khan fans fear for his life, demand state protection

TBS Report
23 June, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 02:54 pm

Shakib Khan. Photo: Collected
Dhallywood star Shakib Khan's fans known as "Shakibians" have claimed that his life is in danger. They also called for state protection for the actor.

Shakib's fans from various parts of the country gathered at the Star Cineplex in Bashundhara City to make this demand on Saturday (22 June).

The gathering was organised by a fan page called "The Shakib Khan Universe," and they urged immediate state protection for Shakib, as per local media reports. 

They mentioned that recently, an artist named Tabiz Farooq, in a video, said many artists have become obsolete due to Shakib's stardom. He claimed that most artists envy his success and might spitefully harm Shakib.

One fan drew parallels with the death of actor Salman Shah, who died at the peak of his career, suggesting that Shakib could also be killed out of jealousy. 

They advised Shakib to be cautious during travel and to check his food before eating.

They also argued that Shakib should be selective about his projects. 

His film "Priyotoma" earned Tk42 crore. Films like "Rajkumar" and "Toofan" also saw unprecedented audiences in the theatres. 

They further asked if there was any other actor in Bangladesh's film industry whose films were as successful.

The fans later emphasised that Shakib is a national asset for Dhallywood, and any harm to him would be detrimental to the industry.

Shakib Khan's latest film, "Toofan", released on Eid-ul-Azha (17 June) in 129 theatres across Bangladesh, continues attracting growing crowds.

